Don't Waste Your Money

How Expensive Should Skincare Really Be with Paula Begoun

About Paula:

Paula Begoun, also known as ‘The Cosmetic Cop’, is the founder of the hugely popular skincare brand Paula’s Choice. Paula is also well known for her tough critique that all skincare products should be based on ingredients that have been peer reviewed. Along with her skincare company, she founded Beginning Press Publishing and has published 18 books on the beauty industry, which have sold nearly three million copies.

Paula is interviewed by Lucy Neville.

