Ageing Without Needles

The Best No-Bo Options For Your Face with Dr Shammi Theesan

About Dr Shammi:

Dr Shammi Theesan is one of Australia’s leading medical and aesthetic dermatologists. She is a highly experienced specialist, who addresses skin conditions, hair loss, nail disorders and cosmetic concerns with modern medicine, advanced science, and cutting-edge technology. Dr Shammi recently founded ODE Dermatology, a premier destination for medical and aesthetic dermatology. The clinic showcases Dr Shammi’s brilliance in non-surgical aesthetics procedures, further elevated by her research studies in genetics and anti-ageing.

Dr Shammi is hosted by Mamamia's Executive Editor, Holly Wainwright.

