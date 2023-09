Sex

Sex, porn, sexuality.

These are the conversations that really count. Our panel of experts brings a range of perspectives on how to truly understand, respect and open up a loving dialogue between you and your teen.

About the panellists:

Chantelle Otten: Psycho-Sexologist

Mandy Nolan: Comedian, Author, Opinion Writer, Activist, Mother

Milo Hartill: Actor, Model, Performer, Host and Advocate/Activist

Xavier James: Author and Strategy Consultant

Resouces mentioned: