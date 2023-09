Mental Health

Social media, self-esteem, anxiety and depression.

Social media, self-esteem, anxiety and depression. What exactly is running through your teen’s mind during high school? Our powerhouse lineup of expert psychologists and Gen Z representatives are here to help you understand.

About the panellists:

Jocelyn Brewer: Psychologist, #TalkToJocelyn and founder of Digital Nutrition

Linda Williams: Psychologist and Clinical Governance Lead at ReachOut

Matt Caruana: Mental Fitness Facilitator

Georgia Mascarenhas: Personal Trainer, Mental Health Advocate and Graphic Designer

Resources mentioned: