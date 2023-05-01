Friendship

Toxic friends and friendship breakups.

Toxic friends and friendship breakups. Expert Rebecca Sparrow covers everything you need to know to help your teen get through that inevitable phase of friendship drama in high school.

About Rebecca Sparrow:

Rebecca Sparrow is an author and podcast host and every year she speaks to thousands of kids and teens about the importance of cultivating great friendships, how to set personal boundaries and the value to be found in giving back. Bec also co-captains four enormously popular online book clubs with her friend Jane Sullivan through their company Books With Bec and Jane. She is an ambassador for The Pyjama Foundation which helps bring a love of reading to kids in the foster-care system.