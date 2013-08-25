lifestyle

14 excellent ideas for a slightly better world.

We here at Mamamia have decided to create our own political party for the federal election.*

This brilliant idea was predominantly inspired by this video on ideas to make the world a better place:

Campaigning in Abba-inspired-uniforms, our main policies would revolve around:

Girl power,

– The implementation of National ‘Walk Like a Velociraptor’ Day, and

– Overseeing the nation-wide opening of bakeries named ‘Robert Brownie Jnr’s’. You’re welcome.

*Not really. But if you’d actually vote for us, we might reconsider…  

What are your ideas for a better world?

