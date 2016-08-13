This Victoria's Secret model was very nearly naked at her own wedding.

Your wedding day is meant to be one of sheer happiness.

Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana took that one step further – her dress was totally sheer too.

???????????? #discoversoneva ????????????#justmarried A photo posted by Isabeli Fontana (@isabelifontana) on Aug 10, 2016 at 7:27am PDT

Standing on a Maldives beach underneath an arch of flowers with the glistening sea as a backdrop, Fontana married fiance NX Zero front man Diego Ferrero in a dress that was essentially a strapless high waisted cream bikini and see-through kaftan. Covered in crystals, of course.

Say hello to the naked dress: bridal edition.

Don’t tell me you wouldn’t have done the same?