Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Victorian man jailed for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl, saying she “wanted it”.

A Victorian man who sexually abused a nine-year-old girl and told her father that she “wanted it” has been jailed for at least three years.

Keith Dudley, 58, was on Thursday sentenced to a maximum of four-and-a-half years in prison, with a minimum of three years, for indecently and sexually assaulting the girl, AAP reports.

The young girl was abused between 1994 and 1995 in regional Victoria.

Judge Frank Gucciardo said Dudley had displayed a “wanton indifference” to the effects of his repulsive acts.

2. Britney Spears surrounded by security as man storms stage at concert.

Britney Spears’ first night back at her Las Vegas residency has been interrupted after an unidentified man rushed the stage.

During her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday night, Spears finished up a performance of her 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy when a fan rushed the stage to get her attention.

Upon quickly noticing the commotion going on behind her, she asked, visibly shaken, “Is something okay? What’s going on?”

She also asked, “He’s got a gun?”

3. Toddler dies after being rescued from a home filled with dead animals.

A one-year-old girl in the US has died in hospital shortly after being discovered in a house filled with more than a dozen dead animals, including 15 dead snakes.

Arez Marie Isabelle Schrodi was found in her grandparents home in Ohio early Sunday morning, New York Post reports. She was discovered unconscious and taken directly to hospital where she died shortly after.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, a live boa constrictor, a rabbit and a dog have also been removed from the home which police say has “cleanliness issues”.

4. 10 people injured as London bus crashes into shop.

A double-decker bus has crashed into a building on a busy south London street, injuring 10 people and briefly trapping two passengers inside, AAP reports.

The bus drove into a kitchen shop on Lavender Hill, near Clapham Junction train station on Thursday.

Police did not immediately comment on the cause of the accident, and appealed to the public for any video footage of what happened.