1. Victorian mother in coma from flu outbreak has no idea she gave birth to baby son six weeks ago.

A 33-year-old mum in northern Victoria is in a coma and fighting for her life – a victim to one of Australia’s worst flu seasons on record – and is yet to hold her baby boy who was born via an emergency delivery on August 28.

Sarah Hawthorn, 33, from Cobram, Victoria is in an induced coma and a critical condition at Alfred Hospital battling Influenza A, pneumonia and severe complications, Fairfax reports.

Her little boy with husband Rob Hawthorn was born five weeks premature on August 28, via an emergency delivery, to improve Sarah’s chances of survival.

“During the later stages of Sarah’s pregnancy Sarah caught the flu,” the family’s GoFundMe page reads. “As a result her gorgeous boy arrived earlier than planned and following his birth Sarah was, and remains, in a critical condition in an induced coma.”

This is one of the most severe flu seasons Australia has seen. Victoria has been hit especially hard, with more than 13,000 cases confirmed, The Guardian reports.

GPs are urging Australians – especially pregnant women – to receive vaccination against the deadly flu, saying it’s not too late to be immunised.

For more information on how to protect yourself from the flu, click here.

To donate to the Hawthorn’s GoFundMe page, click here.

2. City of Sydney launches glorious ‘yes’ campaign.

The City of Sydney is throwing its support behind marriage equality as millions of Australians cast their votes in a voluntary postal survey.

“This is something where we’re supporting our community,” Lord Mayor Clover Moore told reporters on Tuesday. “We have a larger number of people who are LGBTI living in our city than any other area – than the whole of Australia.”

Moore urged Sydneysiders and the million visitors to the city each day to back same-sex marriage. Her call was later echoed at NSW Parliament House when supporters came together at a fundraiser for the ‘yes’ campaign.