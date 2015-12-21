By ABC NEWS.

A Melbourne couple has been forced to make emergency wedding plans after an out-of-control bushfire in Victoria came dangerously close to their country ceremony.

Carli and Ennis Cehic were to marry at Galwiji Homestead in Scotsburn on Saturday, but instead they said “I do” in a pub.

The white chairs were arranged for 170 guests ready for the wedding as fires raged nearby.

But when the blaze quickly moved closer and smoke filled the sky, the couple were forced to abandon their dream wedding in the country and head for “plan B”.

As the bride was driven to the ceremony in the wedding car, the Scotsburn bushfire fire swept between her and husband-to-be Ennis.

“I was on my way and the fire blew through in front of us, I couldn’t get through to the wedding,” Mrs Cehic told NewsCorp.