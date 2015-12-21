Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Seven homes lost in Victoria bush fires.

Conditions have now eased in some of the fire-affected areas in Victoria’s northeast with rain falling.

Images from the #NSWRFS Splitters Crk Brigade who are lending a hand in Victoria tonight. @CFA_Updates pic.twitter.com/zJwYJyA4Rs — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 20, 2015

The CFA has confirmed that yesterday’s blaze at Scotsburn destroyed five homes, while two others were partially damaged but deemed inhabitable.

The Scotsburn blaze was downgraded overnight to an advice message.

Emergency warnings were still in place for Leneva and Leneva West, as well as for Yackandandah, Wooragee and Indigo Upper. The emergency warning for Barnawartha, Barnawartha North and Indigo Valley has been downgraded to a watch and act.

The fire has burnt 5,400 hectares.

At one property 7000 sheep were killed in the blaze.

For up to date fire conditions go to the CFA website.

2. Hoax bomb found on Air France plane.

Bomb scare on Air France flight from Mauritius to Paris was "false alarm", airline chief says https://t.co/TvRP9ob57T — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 20, 2015

A suspicious device found in the bathroom of an Air France plane has been found to be a hoax.

The Boeing 777 was heading to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris from Mauritius when its pilots requested an emergency landing early Sunday at Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa.

The head of Air France, Frederic Gagey said the device was made of cardboard, paper and a household timer.

“This object did not contain explosives.” he told a press conference.

The plane was carrying 459 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

Six passengers, including the man who alerted the cabin crew to the device are being investigated.

3. Mother jailed after microwaving newborn baby.

JAILED: Mum who COOKED baby to death in MICROWAVE locked up for life https://t.co/wghSKdHCWB pic.twitter.com/4NfXntwYEZ — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) December 20, 2015

A mother has been sentenced to life in prison after putting her one-month-old daughter in a microwave and “cooking” her “until her organs were ‘cooked through”.

The US mother, Ka Yang, 34, put her baby in the microwave for up to five minutes in March 2011.

She was convicted of first-degree murder and assault of baby Mirabelle Thao-Lo.

The court heard that the little baby had fatal thermal injuries and suffered burns to over 60 per cent of her body and would have “suffered severe pain throughout the ordeal.”

A lawyer acting for the mother said that the mother had an epileptic seizure and didn’t know what she was doing reports The Star.

“Ms. Yang suffers from epilepsy. She had an epileptic seizure. It was not deliberate conduct.”

Yang who has has three other children told investigators that she blacked out while working on her computer in March 2011 and woke up to find her baby injured she then changed her story to say she had a split personality.