The stretch mark cream Victoria Beckham swears by.

Body overshare: I’ve had stretch marks since I was 15.

I’m now halfway through my second pregnancy and while my first go at growing a human was a total mindfuck (it is for anyone who’s suffered from disordered eating or body issues), I’m a lot more comfortable carrying around 10 or so temporary kilos than I was three years ago.

That doesn’t mean I don’t want to know about a magic stretch mark cream if it does indeed exist.

Enter: Elemis Camellia Body Oil.

I began slathering on my body several weeks ago after hearing Victoria Beckham swears by it. The mum of four, Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, tweeted about her love of this body oil during her fourth pregnancy.

"Pregnancy tip!!!! I have used this through every pregnancy, it's amazing!! X VB," tweeted Becks.

It's $62, but on a cost per use basis it is stellar value - I've been using it non-stop for weeks and am only just past the neck of the bottle. I'm estimating it would last through an entire 40-week pregnancy. My faith in Victoria Beckham's testimony is so great I've even begun using it as a face serum.

Elemis Camellia Oil Blend is used to massage tired and sore pregnant women the world over, and fun fact: Camellia oil has been used for centuries in Japan to treat dry skin, hair, nails and other skin conditions

Hey, if it's Victoria Beckham-approved, then it’s good enough for me. Besides, I can’t imagine her using it through four pregnancies if it didn’t work.

I’ll let you know how it pans out.

