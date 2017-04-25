A young veteran speaks candidly about the mixed emotions Anzac Day brings.

For Chris Thompson-Lang, as for many veterans, Anzac Day always comes with a mix of emotions.

Today was the first in 16 years the former combat engineer was still sober at lunch time.

“Generally, I’m proud of the time that I’ve served but also reflective on the sacrifices of others – probably more poignantly, the sacrifices of soldiers in recent conflict rather than those who have gone before us, even though those are important to me,” he told The Project panel on Tuesday night.

Thompson-Lang served in the Australian Army for 14 years as a combat engineer and was deployed to Afghanistan. Like many of his peers, he turned to alcohol to alleviate the mental trauma he carried home with him.

“I think it’s important to have that understanding of history and the Anzac spirit that ties us all together,” he said.