Family violence has claimed another life.

Trigger warning: This post deals with issues of domestic violence and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.

By ABC NEWS

A man faces court today after being charged with murdering his wife at their home in south-west Sydney.

Police discovered the body of Vesna Crnobrnja, 49, in the front yard of a Casula property yesterday afternoon.

Her husband, 51, was arrested at the scene a short time later.

Witnesses told police the couple were gardening when fighting and screaming broke out. Police said the woman appeared to have sustained facial injuries.

“However, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of her death,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“The premises and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.”

The couple’s three children are in the care of friends.

The man was interviewed at Liverpool Police Station before being charged with murder

last night.

He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court this morning.

The following women and children were some of the victims, or alleged victims, of domestic violence in Australia over the past two years. Mamamia will continue to update and publish this gallery each time the epidemic claims another life.

Mother of three Sharnee Ngatai, 23, allegedly killed by her partner Steve Cook in January 2014.

Kim Hunt, 41, killed by her husband Geoff in September 2014.

Kate Malonyay, 32, killed by her ex-boyfriend Elliott Coulson in April 2013.

Fletcher, 10 killed by his father Geoff in September 2014.

Luke Batty, 11, killed by his father Greg Anderson in February 2014.

Mother of two Margaret Tannous, 47, allegedly killed by her husband George Tannous in February 2014.

Savannah, 4, and Indianna, 3, allegedly murdered by their father Charles Amon Mihayo in April 2014.

Mayang Prasetyo, 27, killed by her partner Marcus Volke in October 2014.

Mother of four Fiona Warzywoda, 33, allegedly killed by her ex partner Craig McDermott in April 2014.

Marika Ninness, 35, allegedly murdered by her former boyfriend Ross Merrick, in December 2013.

The Hunt family: Geoff Hunt killed his wife Kim and three children Fletcher, Mia and Phoebe before killing himself in September 2014.

Phoebe, 6, killed by her father Geoff in September 2014.

Mother of three Victoria Comrie Cullen, 39, allegedly killed by Her estranged husband Christopher Cullen in January 2014.

Lisa Harnum, 30, killed when she was thrown from a high storey balcony by her partner Simon Gittany in July 2011.

Mia, 8, killed by her father Geoff in September 2014.

Allison Baden-Clay, 43, killed by her husband Gerard Baden-Clay in April 2012.

For more information on White Ribbon and its campaign to end violence against women, click here or visit www.whiteribbon.org.au

If you or someone you know are affected by domestic violence, call the Domestic Violence Helpline in 1800 800 098 24 hours, 7 days a week, or click here.