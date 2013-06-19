Wednesday's news in just two minutes.

1. Video footage of two girls verbally abusing and physically assaulting a 56-year-old man on a train travelling in Melbourne has emerged. The incident allegedly occurred after Roger Stapleford asked one of the girls to take her feet off the seat so he could sit down. One girl screamed at the father of three: “Don’t touch me. Next time you touch me I’ll kill you. Kill everything you f—ing love.”

Mr Stapleford told the Herald Sun: “The bigger girl got up and threw some of the contents of her energy drink at me. I was stunned, surprised. I just thought, ‘What is this world coming to?’.”

2. Nigella Lawson’s husband Charles Saatchi has reportedly been cautioned by police after he was photographed physically assaulting his wife on the weekend. Seventy-year-old Saatchi told the London Evening Standard: “Although Nigella made no complaint I volunteered to go to Charing Cross station and take a police caution after a discussion with my lawyer because I thought it was better than the alternative of this hanging over all of us for months.”

3. Departing NT Senator Trish Crossin has made an emotional final speech in which she labelled the preselection process which saw her senate spot given to former Olympian Nova Peris as “grossly unfair, undemocratic and not the Labor way”.

“Do we need more women in Parliament? Well of course we do. But not at the expense of each other. And do we need Indigenous representation? Most certainly, but not in a vacuum without a plan or without a strategy,” she said.

4. The mother of Thomas Kelly – an 18-year-old Sydney man who was king hit in King’s Cross – has expressed her frustration after prosecutors dropped a murder charge against the man who hit her son. “We are here today for our son Thomas, who cannot speak for himself and will never speak again,” Kathy Kelly said. “That decision was made for us on July 7 at 10.07pm when our beautiful, defenceless son Thomas was king hit with such force and violent intent,’ she said. “When his head hit the pavement, the very essence of what made him Thomas was gone then and there.”