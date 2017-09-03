fashion

All the beautiful looks from the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Despite being inundated with Hollywood’s most well-known faces, the Venice Film Festival arrived and all anyone wanted to do was look at – and talk about – George and Amal.

In their first public appearance since the birth of their twins three months ago, they arrived for the premiere of Suburbicon, the comedy which Clooney directed, co-produced and co-wrote.

Amal donned Versace and was joined on the red carpet by Julianne Moore in Valentino Couture.

The festival also saw the likes of Kate Bosworth, Amanda Seyfried and Octavia Spencer walk the red carpet. We’ve compiled some of the very best looks for you to enjoy the frivolity of long ball gowns and red carpets.

Jennifer Carpenter and Vince Vaughn.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso.
Izabel Goulart.
Rebecca Hall.
Amanda Seyfried.
Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish.
Sally Hawkins.
Octavia Spencer.
Chloe Sevigny.
Karolína Kurková.
Jane Fonda.
Julianne Moore.
George and Amal Clooney.

