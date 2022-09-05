fashion

From denim gowns to dramatic jumpsuits: the best looks from the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The 2022 Venice Film Festival is off and running, celebrating the release of some of the biggest films of the year.

While we wait with bated breath for the arrival of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh as Don’t Worry Darling makes its long-awaited debut, there's been no shortage of stars (and supermodels) on the famous red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet went viral over the weekend for his jaw-dropping custom Haider Ackermann jumpsuit, while Cate Blanchett brought some IRL flower vase vibes to the premiere of her film Tár in Schiaparelli couture.

From statement jumpsuits to denim gowns, here are our favourite looks from the festival so far.

Timothée Chalamet.

Image: Getty.

Cate Blanchett.

Image: Getty.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Are We Even Pretending To Get Along Anymore?

Mamamia Out Loud

Abbie Chatfield & The Complications Of Fame

The Spill

Where Can I Save On My Skincare?

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Julianne Moore.

Image: Getty.

Taylor Russell.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tessa Thompson.



Image: Getty

 

Image: Getty.

Chloe Sevigny.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jodie Turner-Smith.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Clarkson.

Image: Getty.

Sadie Sink.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sigourney Weaver.

Image: Getty.

Penelope Cruz.

Image: Getty.

 Laura Harrier.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irina Shayk.

Image: Getty.

Natasha Lyonne.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney.

Image: Getty.

Maude Apatow.

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Maxwell.

Image: Getty

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers.

Image: Getty.

Which look was your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature image: Getty.


Can’t live without your phone or the internet? Take our survey now and you go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher!

TAKE SURVEY ➤

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money