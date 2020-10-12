'What I learned from being vegetarian during pregnancy.'

I like to be able to joke that my children came from the cabbage patch, seeing as I was eating like a rabbit raiding Mr McGregor’s garden for both my pregnancies. It’s a nice fit.

All the greens, all the time – and for most of the first trimester, my face was matching the leaves on my plate.

Yes, I’m a vegetarian. I have been for many years and was well before falling pregnant for the first time six years ago.

I have many reasons for not eating meat, but the main one is because I just don’t enjoy the taste. Never have. Sunday roasts, barbecue chicken and Christmas dinners are all the meals everybody looked forward to…but I dreaded. I tucked into the side of veg with gusto but pushed the meat around on my plate, hating that someone had spent time cooking something for me that I couldn’t bring myself to eat.

Rarely ordering a meat dish on a restaurant menu, one day I decided to go ‘full veg’ and stop eating meat altogether. It was a relief to just tell people I was vegetarian rather than disappoint them for not sampling their cooking or declining invites to dinner parties so I didn’t have to make a fuss about an alternative meal.

Being a vegetarian is easy. We are spoilt for choice with an abundance of fresh produce and a range of vegetarian foods that go from the sublime (gimme allll the salt and pepper tofu) to the ridiculous (there’s no faking the love for fake bacon).

I mean, how good is tofu? via GIPHY

There are so many tasty meat-free recipes that I’ve never once worried about going hungry. Every restaurant has at least one vego option or can tailor dishes to suit. Even as a wedding guest I’ve been able to tuck into a mushroom risotto while the rest of the table plays swapsies with their chicken and beef.

But once those two lines pop up on the pregnancy test, you panic. You (irrationally) feel like you are not giving your baby the best start.

Suddenly your leafy, wholesome and satisfying meat-free diet – which has served you well for years – seems to be inadequate for growing a baby. Along with the worry you have about scans, tests and appointments your mounting concerns quickly turn to your diet. Baby didn’t choose to be vego, but will be stuck with months of spinach, nuts and seeds – will it be enough?

Straight to Google I tapped (please note, you should not do this. Ever.). I should have simply waited to have a word with my obstetrician at my first antenatal appointment. He swiftly put my mind at ease and assured me that baby and I will be more than fine with a vegetarian diet, adding that there’s plenty of other sources of iron and protein that would give us all the goodness we both need over the next months. Phew.