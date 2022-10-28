Phone calls and leaked documents: The chilling true story behind Netflix’s Vatican Girl.

Warning: This article mentions sexual abuse and may be distressing for some readers.

Netflix’s latest true crime deep dive features the complicated tale of Emanuela Orlandi.

Over four episodes, Vatican Girl delves into the disappearance of the 15-year-old girl, who went missing in 1983. There’s been no trace of her since.

Almost 40 years later, Orlandi is the only Vatican city citizen considered missing, with the strange circumstances around her disappearance having never been fully unravelled.

It’s theorised today that her vanishing might have even been international and carried out by those who had issues with the Vatican.

Here’s everything the series taught us about the ongoing missing persons case.

Watch the trailer for Vatican Girl. Post continues below.