Vanity saved my life

It had been a few months since I last saw her and the first thing I noticed as she breezed through my front door was her skin, fresh and pink as salmon.

"You look great," I said trying not to narrow my eyes.

"Laser," she beamed, casually as though laser was on a par with flossing your teeth.

"You mean, the skin treatment?"

She just smiled, her skin shimmering like the Pacific at sunset. My own skincare routine entailed little more than a splash of cold water, so it’s not altogether surprising that I found myself sitting opposite a dermatologist a month later.

"These laser treatments," I said, my voice like a child’s.

The dermatologist was squinting at my arm.

"Are there any risks of scarring?’

She didn’t answer. Instead she pointed to a small, red lesion. "I don’t like the look of that. How long has it been there for?"

I glanced up at the ceiling trying to remember.

"Has it changed at all, or bled even?"

I remembered dabbing at it with tissue once thinking I'd caught it on something.

The dermatologist folded her hands in her lap and said, "Look, it’s probably nothing but let's take a shave just to be on the safe side."

I left her room with a patch slapped on my arm, laser treatments banished from my mind. I merged back into daily life and was beginning to feel like the whole episode had been a dream when she called me a few days later and asked me to come back in.

"You have an amelanotic melanoma," she said, arching her neatly pruned eyebrows.

I felt giddy. "A what melanoma?’"

"An amelanotic melanoma. They're not dark like the usual ones and often go undetected until it's too late. You’re very lucky."

"But I’m only 39."

"It can happen to anyone."

"But I grew up in England. We don’t have sun in England."

She smiled and patted my hand softly. "The good news is it’s only Stage 2. Stage 2 is good."

"Stage 2? What happened to Stage 1?"

"It’s only 0.7mm in depth. Generally, they’re not dangerous until they are a millimeter deep.’

'I'm 0.3 of a millimetre away from potential death?"

She took a second biopsy "for accuracy" and reassured me a dozen times I'd be fine. But I didn’t feel fine as I waited for the results of the second biopsy. No matter how many times I convinced myself the worst was over, these niggling doubts would creep into my head, escalating until I could feel the palpitations of my heart, have to sit down and pull myself back to earth. I spent hours on the internet reading about melanomas, and the news was not altogether reassuring.

According to Melanoma Institute Australia, melanoma is the most common cancer in young Australians aged 15 to 44 years of age; 11,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. A melanoma only needs to get 1mm deep before it can get into the blood stream or lymphatic system and spread to other parts of the body. But it wasn't all bad news. Melanomas that are detected and treated early have the best outcome and need less invasive treatment. Even better, they can often be removed during the initial biopsy and don't need any further treatment.