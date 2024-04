Dressed in soft pinks and '00s fashion staples like silk cargo pants and long metallic tops, nine iconic teens — Amanda Bynes, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Alexis Bledel, Evan Rachel Wood, Raven-Symoné, Lindsay Lohan, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — came together for one epic photo shoot.

The tectonic plates shifted that day.

These then-teens would become women who still dominate pop culture to this day, and this photoshoot captured a moment in time that was arguably never replicated: a time when teens ruled every facet of pop culture.

But was the photoshoot itself as glamourous as the resulting cover? Well, according to the women in it — who are now very much adults — it was a low-key disaster from the very beginning.

Mandy Moore has shared that there was "a lot of teenage drama" on the set between the young women.

"A lot of teenage drama, for sure," she told Valeria Lipovetsky’s podcast. "There was a fight over a boy, I wanna say, between two people. I don't even remember who. I remember feeling like a real outlier and outsider — like, I am not a part of the cool kids' club."

Moore went on to say that, at the time, "one of the Olsen twins" had a crush on her then-boyfriend, tennis superstar Andy Roddick. "I just remember feeling really cool about that," she joked.