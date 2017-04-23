When Vanessa's daughter died, she posted something on Facebook she instantly regretted.

When Vanessa Nicolson’s 19-year-old daughter died she was overcome with grief and she did something she regrets to this day.
Writing for The Guardian, Vanessa describes her daughter Rosa as “fun, irreverent, stubborn, uncontainable, loving, garrulous, challenging, ingenuous”. She says her daughter had no filter, and always said exactly what she was thinking.
Rosa drowned, when she was just 19, after suffering a seizure while she was swimming.
Six months after her daughter's death, Vanessa found out that Rosa's boyfriend, Adam, had fallen in love with someone else.
While logged into Rosa's Facebook account - something she did to feel closer to her daughter - Vanessa stumbled onto a conversation between Adam and his new girlfriend, Lucie. Vanessa could tell from their conversation that they were in a serious, loving relationship and this just compounded her grief.