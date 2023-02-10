'YES. We couldn’t be happier.' Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to her boyfriend of two years.

Vanessa Hudgens has officially announced her engagement to Colorado Rockies baseball player Cole Tucker.

The 34-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram with 26-year-old Tucker and what appears to be a GIANT rock on her finger.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the photo.

From our sleuthing (and the Eiffel Tower in the background) it seems the engagement happened in Paris.

The pair have been together for two years and sources told TMZ the proposal actually happened towards the end of 2022.

Several celebrities have congratulated the duo in the comments.

"Couldn't be happier, Right here Look what we've got A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending," Sarah Hyland wrote.