Ally, Aaron and their three kids under 5 live full-time in a van. Here's what life looks like.

The Goodsell family has barely noticed the coronavirus pandemic swirling around them.

That feels like a luxurious and privileged thing to say of course, but it's true. Because Ally and Aaron and their three kids under five have actually been having the year of their lives.

Since December 2019, they've been travelling Australia full-time in a caravan.

Everything was paused momentarily during the Australia-wide lockdown in March. They were in Byron Bay as the country started to shut down and travelled 6000kms in six days to get into Western Australia before borders shut, so they were in the same state as Aaron's fly-in fly-out (FIFO) job. But apart from a few weeks shut in an apartment while the whole country was in lockdown, they were able to resume their life on the road pretty quickly thanks to WA's small number of coronavirus cases.

Aaron flies into Port Headland for two-week stints as a train track inspector, while the family stays put in a caravan park wherever they happen to be in Australia. For the two weeks of the month he's back, the family get in their dose of travel and adventure.

Apart from seeing higher stocks of hand sanitiser in more prominent positions in the shops, they're often out of range and by themselves in their own little family bubble, away from the stresses of the virus numbers, border battles and politics the rest of us are consumed by.

"It's crazy to think when they're older the kids will be like 'what were we doing during the coronavirus pandemic?' And we'll be like 'camping on the beach and doing whatever we wanted'," Ally told Mamamia.