"I was born without a vagina hole, meaning I can't use tampons or have sex."

An anonymous writer has written for XO Jane revealing the truth behind being born without a “vagina hole“.

At 14, the writer got her period for the very first time. After missing out on the classic summer pool parties and waking up in pools of her own blood, she decided to switch from pads to tampons.

After following the instructions on the tampon pack very carefully, she tried to insert a tampon.

Trying time and time again, it still didn’t work.

“Did the exact thing I did before I read the directions. Repeated that pattern a few times. Decided to check out what it look like in a little hand mirror. Saw a lot of pink and got creeped out,” she wrote.

It wasn’t until three years later, at 17, did she have another go at trying tampons when her friend wanted to go to the beach.

“Probably more than an hour later, with tears in my eyes and sweat on my brow, I texted my friend back, defeated.”

Her friend told her to just “try harder” and ended up sending her photos of vaginas from a medical website, so the writer could explore her own.

After looking at the vaginas, she firstly realised there were TWO holes. The pee hole and “vagina hole”. For most of the time, she had been trying to insert the tampons into her pee hole, but when she went searching for exactly where the elusive vagina hole was, she couldn’t find it.