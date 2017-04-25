The viral '80s photo that's compelling women everywhere to share their stories.

It’s the unspoken rule of gift-giving. Unless a woman has explicitly requested some form of household appliance, don’t buy it. Just don’t. No matter how much you think she may genuinely need that new iron, no matter how heavily it’s discounted, if you value her (and your life) just return it gently to the shelf and back away.

Sadly, plenty of well-meaning folk chose to ignore this rule. As a single photograph is currently proving.

Shared online overnight by Reddit user, Mr-Irrelevance, the image is captioned, “The year my father got my mother a Hoover for Christmas.”

The year was 1984. The sleeves were puffy, TVs were square and curtains matched carpet.

Lying abandoned on that carpet (orange, of course) lies a vacuum cleaner surrounded by torn wrapping paper. A woman sits on the couch (also orange) staring blankly at the telly, clutching a cup of tea. There are other, untouched pressies still under the tree.

She does not look impressed.

And that was all it took. Other Redditors flooded the comment section with their own tales of giving and receiving offensive gifts.