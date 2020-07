"I had to walk in my bikini with my scars": What it's like to be a model with incontinence.

"My mother has given me courage and determination to carry on, and has built such a strong foundation of resilience that I am able to get up very quickly after any situation - medical or not - knocks me down.

"I am so grateful for how my mother has raised me to not view my disability as something that is limiting or has disadvantaged me in any way, and has always encouraged me to fully participate in life."

Yet Anja still has another battle she wants to overcome, and that's the idea of having an 'invisible illness'.

"A wheelchair is the global symbol of disability, marked on every disabled toilet and parking space. In these circumstances there is no surprise that most people are conditioned to believe disability is something obvious and visible.

"I feel the recognition for other people with just as debilitating disabilities that are internal - mental or physical - is coming. I want to be a strong voice in this conversation, as 80 per cent of disabilities are in fact invisible. So many people in the world are facing the same silent battle.

"I want people to realise that disability or not, visible or invisible, everyone is facing a silent battle that is difficult for anyone apart from them to understand. Now is the time for acceptance of all and kindness to one another.

"With mental illness and anti-bullying campaigns coming out in force globally, it is time for there to be recognition that there are many others who are isolated by society for reasons that cannot be seen.

Anja wants those with ‘invisible disabilities’ to have their feelings validated and know that their struggle is just as real as others who have visible disabilities.

With help from the Continence Foundation of Australia, Anja has been reminded that "she is not alone".

Help is at hand for Anja and the more than 60,000 young people who today live with bladder and bowel problems, as well as the more than 6 million adult Australians affected by incontinence.

"You are loved and supported, and there are many others like you out there, so never feel like you have to go through this experience alone," Anja says.

