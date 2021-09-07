The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 8.

States row with PM over vaccine allocation.

Scott Morrison has defended sending extra Pfizer doses to NSW after state premiers savaged secrecy surrounding vaccine distribution.

The prime minister's home state received 45 per cent of the Pfizer doses distributed last month despite having 32 per cent of Australia's population.

But Mr Morrison said the increase in NSW's supplies was mainly drawn out of doses from Poland in a bid to deal with a spiralling outbreak.

State governments have demanded a fair share of coronavirus vaccines, after data emerged showing NSW received a higher allocation. https://t.co/OKFclyUGDU — SBS News (@SBSNews) September 7, 2021

He said the federal government rebuffed calls for the state to receive an increased allocation in June and July.

"I'll tell you who said no to that, it was me. It wasn't the states and territories," Mr Morrison told Sky News.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews demanded a reckoning to balance the ledger and blasted "secret arrangements" around vaccines.

"Some don't like to see this as a race, but a race it surely is. What I did not know was that (NSW) Premier Berejiklian is in a sprint while the rest of us are supposed to do some egg and spoon thing," he said.

"No, we want our fair share. These allocations which are totally unfair and were under the table and need to stop."