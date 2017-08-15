The mistake you're making in emails that could be ruining your career.

My day was going well – oh so well – until a colleague sent me a link.
Like the cheerful and competent person I am, I opened it.
“Our findings provide first-time evidence that, contrary to actual smiles, smileys do not increase perceptions of warmth and actually decrease perceptions of competence.”
Wait, wait, wait… wah?!
“In formal business emails, a smiley is not a smile.”
That, dear friends, is what scientists from Israel’s Ben-Gurion University wrote in a statement last week. A statement that condemned any use of tone in work emails and has therefore changed my professional life forevermore.
You see I, Michelle Andrews, am the most prolific user of emojis in the Mamamia office. And without being hyperbolic, probably the whole world.