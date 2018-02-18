On April 20, US students plan to walk out of class. They'll only return under one condition.

Earlier this week, a former student walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and killed 17 of his former classmates and teachers.

It was the 18th school shooting in the United States this year alone.

Now American high school students have had enough and they’re ready to take action.

LISTEN: Why are US gun laws unchanging, despite massacre after massacre? We discuss, on Tell Me It’s Going To Be OK.



They’re demanding their congressmen and women finally address the country’s lax gun laws. They believe they have the right to attend school safe in the knowledge they will live through the day. They want clear and definitive action and they want it now.

So on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine School Shooting, US school students are planning to walk out of school. They will take to the streets, and not return to their classrooms until Congress updates the country’s gun laws.

High school students are talking on message boards to make April 20th the day they all walk out of school and don’t come back until Congress updates the gun laws as it’s their lives on the line. Plz retweet or share for visibility as this is a great idea. #FloridaSchoolShooting — Noah Evslin (@nevslin) February 16, 2018