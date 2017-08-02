The one story that was deemed too crazy to feature on Hamish and Andy's TV show.

Ryan Shelton is a comedian, producer and an actor with curly black hair, and a friendly face.

A post shared by Ryan Shelton (@ryansheltonography) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15am PDT



He co-wrote Chris Lilley’s We Can Be Heroes, a skit-based mockumentary about several unusual Australians (all played by Lilley) and their quest to become Australian of the Year. It was nothing short of groundbreaking in the Australian TV scene.

Now, Shelton is an active and founding member of Radio Karate, a TV production company he owns along with school friend Tim Bartley and everyone’s favourite radio duo – Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

He is also a writer, actor, and producer on Hamish and Andy’s latest television venture, True Story.

“For about four months last year, myself and Tim Bartley worked with a group of six or seven producers, who went through stories that had been sent in either through Hamish and Andy’s website, or from friends we knew, or from friends of family,” Shelton says.

“It was just this massive story hunt, trying to find ten really funny true stories.”

Listen to Ryan Shelton detail the one story producers kept on receiving as a submission and was too risky to use on the show, on The Binge. Post continues after audio.



If you’ve never seen this brilliant TV show, the concept is actually a simple one. An individual sits afront Hamish and Andy, recounting an almost-so-unbelieveable-it-couldn’t-be-true story from their life. It is true, of course. We hope. As they’re recounting the story to Hamish and Andy, the camera periodically cuts to Australian actors, many of them well-known, playing out the true stories.

It works well as a TV show. And for Shelton, a producer on the show who also makes several appearances in the re-enactment scenes, the story-selection process was a gigantic one.

“In the process… we had so many stories that were either too insane to be true and weren’t true, or too insane to be true and, incredibly, were true.”