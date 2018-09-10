Sneha Philip disappeared on 9/11. 19 years on, no one knows what happened to her.

Sneha Philip seemed to have the perfect life.

The 31-year-old lived with her husband, Ronald Lieberman, in an apartment in Battery State Park, Manhattan.

Sneha, a doctor, was in her third year of a residency at St Vincent’s Hospital on Staten Island.

The Indian American physician was used to working long hours and would often blow off steam by having a few drinks with her friends at their usual haunts around Manhattan.

According to the New York Post, it wasn’t unusual for Sneha to stay at a friend’s house and not return home until the next day.

On the evening of September 10, 2001, that’s exactly what Ronald thought his young wife had done.

However, the next morning, two planes crashed into the twin towers, just blocks from their apartment.

Ronald, realising that he still hadn’t heard from Sneha, began to frantically call their home phone and Sneha’s closest friends.

When he still couldn’t locate his wife, Ronald embarked on a six-hour journey downtown in an ambulance. Ronald finally reached his destination, only to discover he could not enter his apartment building.

He spent the night at a friend’s place and the next morning returned home to find no trace of his wife.

He immediately reported her missing according to NBCNews.

Sneha was listed as one of the 9000 presumed victims of the terrorist attack.

The next day Sneha’s brother, John, told reporters his sister had died heroically trying to save victims of the twin tower attack.

“I was on the phone with her, and she told me she couldn’t leave because people were hurt,” he said into the camera.

“She said, ‘I have to help this person,’ and that’s the last thing I heard from her.”

However, things didn’t quite add up.

As part of their investigation, police began digging into Sneha’s background. What they found led them to believe Sneha was living a double life.