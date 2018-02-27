This, my friends, is where the magic of television is truly experienced. Because upon stepping inside those "warehouse" doors, the world of UnReal unfolded before me.

Inside, I saw the complete facade of a Bachelor-like mansion.

There was an area filled with fake trees that stretched five metres high until they just... stopped...covered in fairy lights to serve as an outdoor garden set.

There were rooms that looked just like 'normal' offices, filled with empty books and brand-new furniture that I instantly recognised from my days of binge-watching the show's first two seasons. These were the places where some of the most important scenes of the show had taken place.

But there's something even more unique about a visit to the set of UnReal, and it's all to do with the drama's unique "show within a show" concept.

You see, with a drama that focuses on the action that goes on behind the cameras of a TV show, it can be very hard to tell what is real and what is... not.

As I made myself a coffee, I had a moment of sudden panic that I may have walked onto a hot set.

While, for a split second, I imagined the director exclaiming "YOU! YOU ARE THE TALENT WE HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR!", I was more worried that my need for caffeine had inadvertently ruined an entire season of my favourite show.

(I later learned that a person who walks through the middle of a set during shooting is called a 'Bogey', which is a nickname I would rather not have to live with.)

I also made the mistake of asking an "official looking" person where I might find the bathroom.

It turns out, the guy with a (fake) walkie talkie attached to his hip was not, in fact, a member of the crew but instead an extra who was just as clueless about what was going on as I was.

During the tour around the set with the show's stars was where things began to get really interesting.

It was led by Constance Zimmer, who, I must add, was sporting the most adorable pair of slippers and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, who plays producer Jay.

This is where I learned that it was not just me who was getting mixed up about what is real and what is made for TV.