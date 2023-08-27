8 of the most mind-blowing, unlikely celebrity friendships of all time.

Some celebrity BFFs, like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, for example, just make sense.
Others? Not so much. It turns out that in celebrity land, there are endless examples of friendships so bizarre they’ll leave you wondering if they are just punking us all.
Such as:
1. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been friends for 30 years, with Aniston describing their relationship in a 2023 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
She said he usually gives her a ribbing about her dating life — "It's, 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating. 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?'" — while she loves to "take care of him".
