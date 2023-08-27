8 of the most mind-blowing, unlikely celebrity friendships of all time.

Turns out these two have more in common than just being exes of Britney Spears.

Brit dated JT from 1999-2002 and was married to K-Fed from 2004-2007. So I guess they can talk about that… and compare dance moves? IDK, but whatever they DO talk about, it's enough to make them perfect golf buddies, apparently.

In 2015, Federline told US Weekly they were 'cool'.

"We're cool. Me and J are. I actually just went to his last show in Vegas and hung out with him, got to see a lot of old friends," he said.

"We’ve actually — guys that work with him have worked with us and still work with me, still to this day. You know everybody, you're friends with everybody. And yeah, me and J are cool... My best friend is his choreographer so we have mutual friends, and I mean, we've gone out golfing, we've hung out. You get older, you grow up, and you realise that was just a time in your life. Sh*t happens."

Weird, right?

3. David Beckham and Snoop Dogg.

Did you expect Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to make the list? Fair. But at this point, those two have been joint at the hip for so long that we've come to expect nothing less.

So, enter another odd Snoop friendship: with David Beckham.

It seems weird, but (kinda?) makes sense when you realise Mr Posh and Snoop starred together in a 2012 Adidas ad called The Cautionary Tale of Ebenezer Snoop.

Apparently, they are such good pals that Becks even taught Snoop's kids how to play soccer.