Marla Maples and James Van Der Beek: the unlikely friendship that's hurting our brain.

Who doesn’t love an unlikely pair of friends?

Meryl Streep and 50 Cent. Or Russell Brand and Helen Mirren.

Or those dogs that act as support buddies for anxious cheetahs raised in captivity.

But there are some odd couplings that just don’t make sense, no matter how hard we try to understand them.

Like Donald Trump’s second wife, TV personality and mum of Tiffany, Marla Maples, and 90s television heartthrob and star of Dawson’s Creek, 40-year-old James Van Der Beek.

via GIPHY

The pair aren’t just casual celebrity acquaintances who bump into each other at charity fundraising dinners or awards show after parties.

They hang out together. With their families. On holidays.

And then they post about it on Instagram.

Real love …. purest love… Grateful for friendships and precious angels in the world. A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

53-year-old Maples – who was married to now President Trump from 1993 until 1999 – shared the image online yesterday, prompting an array of surprised responses from her 65k followers.

“What’s the connected to James Van Dr Beek? Anyone?? (sic)” one fan asked.