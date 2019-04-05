"He was scared of them": Mum Laura discovered what's wrong with the kids' clothing section.

As the cooler temperatures made us all feel a little chilly this week, I had the seemingly simple task of going shopping to buy my boys some slippers.

I knew that my older son Toby would be fine with the dull, dark coloured offerings in the ‘boy’ section of our nearest department store, but for my toddler son Leo, I felt conflicted.

Leo is only two-years-old and while he loves dinosaurs and cars, he also loves bright colours, Peter Rabbit, playing dress-ups and Maisy Mouse.

Some of our favourite celebrities share their opinions on parenting.

Video by MMC

I looked pretty hard and yet all the boy branded slippers I found were either in dark colours or had the aggressive faces of monsters or bears. Boys are apparently only allowed unicorns if they are angry-faced and grey in colour. By comparison the girl branded slippers were in candy colours and if they had faces, they were passive and smiley or worse, asleep.

After what seemed like a ridiculous amount of soul searching around buying my son ‘girls’ slippers, I settled on a pair of soft pink and white unicorns. Leo unsurprisingly adored them, smothering them in kisses and cuddles at home.