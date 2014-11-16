13 problems only terribly unfit people will understand.

By JACQUI PORTER

Everywhere you look there are pictures of thin-spiration. Instagram is full to the brim of model like figures prancing around on the beach and healthy individuals flaunting their rock hard abs. And that’s a fantastic way to be. Really.

But every now and then I start to wish there was something on the internet for people like me. People who are allergic to exercise. (I start to break out in a red rash and become very breathless if I even see a pair of runners.)

And so here is a list of unfit people problems for my fellow couch huggers.

Tell me I’m not the only one…

1. You own several pieces of Lorna Jane clothing, but they’ve never seen the inside of a gym. Those puppies are reserved for brunch only.

2. The closest thing you’ve had to a green smoothie was the mojito or six you had on Saturday night.

This counts as healthy, right? It’s GREEN.

3. You get a stitch walking to the coffee shop.

4. Burpees are what happens when you try to chase your McChicken with McNuggets too quickly.

5. You think paleo is a place people visit on the Inca Trail.

Seriously, hot chips with chicken salt is so much better.

6. You’ve had to make up an excuse to explain the RSI you’ve developed in your elbow. Telling people it’s from lifting the spoon from the Nutella jar to your mouth is awkward.