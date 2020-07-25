After delivering 3 babies in hospital, Alicia had a homebirth. It was "terrifying".

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we speak to Alicia Ramos, a super mum-of-four under six; Alexander, Aiden, Arthur and Athena. Together with husband Alan, they make up the Ramos ‘A-Team’.

If you thought a quick labour was a good labour you might want to talk to Alicia. She discovered that fast is not always best when it comes to birth, especially if you want to have your babies in hospital.

Birth one, with baby Alexander.

“In January 2015 and with my first son, I was induced earlier than planned as my obstetrician was concerned about the baby’s heart beat,” Alicia says.

“I didn’t have a birth plan, but while I favoured a natural delivery, I was quite happy to ask for drugs. Once the pain really intensified after a few hours, I had to scream at the medical team to give me an epidural and by this point I was 3cm dilated.”

Ten minutes after the epidural kicked in, Alicia felt as if she needed to poo.

“The midwife checked me again as she thought that seemed unusual and discovered I was now 10cm dilated – I started pushing and very quickly after an episiotomy, Alexander was born!”

Birth two, with baby Aiden.

Second baby Aiden was almost born in the hospital lift, as like his big brother he was in a hurry to get earth-side.

“I had been checked that morning and given a steroid shot as he was still four weeks premature,” Alicia says.

“I went home, but by 3pm I was in excruciating pain. [We returned to the hospital] and when they checked me after I came out of the lift, I was already 10cm dilated!”

An incredibly stressful and fast-paced birth followed, during which Alicia was told to prepare for an emergency c-section - and then a moment later that there was no time.