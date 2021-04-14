The unexpected benefits of having the right mattress for your child.

It can be so stressful as a mum at times because you only want the best for your kids.

You are always wondering if you are making the right choices.

My two and a half year old Arlo was always a terrible sleeper and never really liked being in the cot, so we decided to move him into a ‘big boy bed’ fairly early.

Initially we were stumped when it came to finding the right mattress. After all, we were desperate for sleep ourselves so wanted to make sure Arlo was as comfortable as he could be which would hopefully allow the whole family to get a solid night's sleep.

After doing a lot of research and spending many weekends in stores test-driving different mattresses we were not sure what to do. We came across Eco Kids Mattress and quickly became intrigued, as they had been awarded Australia's 'Best Kids Mattress' in 2021 by BedBuyer, and is the highest rated kids' mattress in Australia.

Big boys testing out the bed! Image: Supplied. In the reviews, parents mention that their Eco Kids Mattress helps their kids to have a full night's sleep which really caught my attention.

I love buying local and supporting Australian business, so I was so happy to learn that they're Australian made and belong to a family-owned business. Eco Kids Mattress is built with natural and eco-friendly materials making it perfect for our little ones.

The breathable bamboo fabric is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified. The cotton fabric is certified as 100 per cent natural and traceable cotton by Cotton Australia and the Hygroflex foam is GECA (Good Environmental Choice Australia) certified. Ticking all of our family's boxes.

I suffer from hay fever (runs in the family! My brother and mother do too), and am quite sensitive to fibres and smells. Knowing that the Dunlop Foam is approved by the National Asthma Council's Sensitive Choice program makes me feel so much better, which makes this such an easy brand for us to choose being a better choice for families with asthma or allergies.

Being a mother of very tall boys, I wanted a mattress that is specifically designed to help children grow and Eco Kids Mattress does just that. It's the actual first kids' mattress in Australia that provides excellent spinal support. Made with refined, triple-heat-treated wire the Chiro Flex ES spring system has a higher coil count and is 60 per cent stronger than standard bonnell springs found in most kids mattresses. The more you know! The spring will provide the perfect balance of support to kids of all sizes and weights, allowing their bodies to develop correctly and naturally.