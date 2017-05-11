The 11-year-old girl killed on a theme park ride during a school trip has been identified.

The parents of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was killed when she fell from a river rapids ride at UK theme park Drayton Manor have said their “world has been torn apart”.

Evha Jannath was on a school trip when she fell from a boat into the water on the park’s Splash Canyon ride yesterday. She was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, but died from her injuries soon after arrival.

“She was loved by everyone”: Evha Jannath’s school pay tribute to 11-year-old killed at theme park. Post continues after video.

“Yesterday our world was torn apart by the news that our daughter and sister Evha, had lost her life in tragic circumstances, following a school trip to Drayton Manor Park,” her heartbroken family said, in a statement shared by Staffordshire Police on Facebook.

“Evha was a beautiful little girl who was full of love and always smiling.

“Words cannot describe the pain and loss we feel, we are devastated that we will not see our beautiful little girl again.

“We ask that you allow us to grieve in private and deal with our loss as a family.”