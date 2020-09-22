The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 23.

UK imposes 6-month curb against virus after a summer of fun.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told people to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with new restrictions likely lasting six months.

After scientific warnings that deaths could soar without urgent action, Johnson stopped short of another full lockdown as he did in March but warned that further measures could come if the disease was not suppressed as the country reaches a "perilous turning point."

An update on coronavirus. https://t.co/3uCUJ5grBm — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 22, 2020

"We reserve the right to deploy greater firepower, with significantly greater restrictions," he told parliament following emergency meetings with ministers and leaders of the United Kingdom's devolved governments.

The main changes are as follows:

Those that can have been asked to work from home again

Rule of six applies (at home, including household members)

10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants

Essential travel only

Masks to be compulsory for hospitality workers and public transport

Weddings have a limit of 15 people and funerals a limit of 30

A$354 fines for breaking any new rules / not wearing a mask

Schools and universities to remain open

It was unclear if the measures would be enough to tackle Britain's second wave, which government scientists warned could reach 50,000 new cases per day by mid-October.

Just 11 weeks ago the UK was urged to get out and travel, with many heading to their favourite summer spots in Europe, eating out at restaurants and enjoying a summer of socialisation.

"Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviours. If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together," said Johnson yesterday.

Teen girl hit by arrow outside Brisbane supermarket.

A teenage girl has been hit by an arrow fired inside a Brisbane supermarket.

Queensland police were called after a man armed with a bow was spotted inside the Aldi store in Booval.

"Police started receiving calls shortly after 4.30pm after the man was sighted walking down South Station Road discharging arrows," a spokesman said on Tuesday.