The ugg boot as you know and love it has had a makeover.

Don’t be alarmed, but the ugg boot as you know and love it… well, it’s dead.

OK, it’s not dead, but as of this week the most recogniseable version of the toasty sheepskin boot has undergone quite a makeover.

The news comes courtesy of UGG, the US-based company largely responsible for turning the humble ugg boot into an international fashun statement beloved by models and actresses, rather than a slipper you’d never be caught wearing outside the house (As we Aussies once knew it).

Can we just take a moment very quickly to remember that phase of the noughties where girls wore their uggs out in public with miniskirts and fancy tops? Even in the middle of summer?

Good times.

As Glamour reports, UGG has now discontinued its most popular design, the Classic, replacing it with the creatively named Classic II.

Don't despair, though. The New Classic looks very similar to its predecessor but boasts some structural upgrades.

It comes pre-treated to make it resistant to moisture and staining, which is great news for clumsy eaters, and also has a more cushion-y sole with improved traction.

The boot still comes in tall and short heights and is available in various neutral shades including grey, chocolate, navy and sand.

Although it's the middle of summer over in the US, the release of the Classic II is causing quite the buzz over there — but some northern hemisphere ugg lovers appear displeased by the new release.

One Facebook commenter was quick to argue the new shoe was "exactly the same and likely more expensive."

