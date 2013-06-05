16 women redefining what ‘beautiful’ means in Hollywood.

Damn, we love Tyra Banks.

Sure, she can be a bit shouty, and the whole ‘Tyra-mail’ component of America’s Next Top Model (Tyra mail is simply a letter to the contestants…. It’s just like regular mail but from Tyra) borders on the narcissistic but when it comes to women and their beautiful bodies, Tyra just gets it.

Tyra, who started her career as a Sports Illustrated model after she was declared to have ‘too much booty’ to walk the high fashion runways, told South Africa’s Cosmopolitan Magazine that: “Loving yourself is paramount, no matter what shape, size or colour you are. I call it being flawsome. You + your flaws + awesome = flawsome.”

Tyra Banks is a rare example of a woman who isn’t going to change for any casting director. Even in an industry that thinks women who are any bigger than a toothpick should never be in front of a camera. Because, OH THE HORROR.

But if Tyra’s phenomenal success is anything to go by, change be a-comin’ y’all (and it be coming FIERCELY).

Here are 16 women who – like Tyra – are showing Hollywood producers that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and colours and that beauty is not a homogenous commodity.

Kelly Clarkson:

Gabourney Sidibe: “I still hear it from people who don’t know that they’re pretty close to hurting my feelings, people who care about me, like this one friend. I was eating a light potato chip, and she eyeballed me like I was the most disgusting thing she’d ever seen. She says, ‘Every time you want to put something disgusting in your mouth, think of the designers who won’t make a dress for you because you’re fat.’…I learned to love myself, because I sleep with myself every night and I wake up with myself every morning, and if I don’t like myself, there’s no reason to even live the life. I love the way I look. I’m fine with it. And if my body changes, I’ll be fine with that.”

Rooney Mara:

Christina Aguilera:

Rebel Wilson: On film maker Michael Gray,

Queen Latifah:

Christina Hendricks: “I guess my mom raised me right. She was very celebratory of her body. I never heard her once say, ‘I feel fat.’ Back when I was modeling, the first time I went to Italy I was having cappuccinos every day, and I gained 15 pounds. And I felt gorgeous! I would take my clothes off in front of the mirror and be like, Oh, I look like a woman. And I felt beautiful, and I never tried to lose it, ’cause I loved it.”

Jennifer Lawrence: “I eat like a caveman, I’ll be the only actress who doesn’t have anorexia rumours

Rosario Dawson: “I would get told by my manager, ‘Rosario, you went into your audition with sweats today. If you want to wear a sweater, just make sure it’s tight.’

Lucy Liu:

Chloe Sevigny: “I don’t enjoy going to fashion shows. It’s very high school, it’s very “the most popular kids in the front row,” and everybody’s checking everybody else out, and you have to do all this press and get your picture taken … It’s not fun for me — it’s work.”

Tyra Banks:

Tilda Swinton: “I would rather be handsome for an hour than pretty for a week”