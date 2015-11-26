There was something different about summers back then, wasn’t there? The wide blue skies we played under for hours; the seemingly endless stretch of summer from December with school a distant memory.

Things were simpler and we were all more hands on, more playful, more connected with each other. Times are different now, and our lives are busier. We have schedules, and Things To Do, and we are so busy achieving and ticking things off and rushing here and there, that sometimes it can be hard to know how to enjoy family time together in the summer holidays.

But we can still have that summer feeling, that connection, that simple fun. We can still bring that essence of our childhood summers to our own kids’ lives.

All it takes it the same spirit – getting up and doing things together. Putting down the devices, putting aside the demands, and having BBQs in the park with friends, going camping, exploring together, and trying new things as a family.

This is how I rremember the summers from my childhood — and this is what I want my kids to remember as well.

The faded, patchy grass on the lawn.

The cricket on in the background; the pedestal fan swinging back and forth in the lounge room.

Bundling into the back of Dad’s car with sweaty legs on vinyl seats until we made it to the beach, swimming past sunset, throwing tennis balls to each other and eating fish and chips for dinner in the sand.

Squidging mud between my toes with my sister as a way to cool down after giant sprinkler sessions that lasted all afternoon.

Climbing the giant gum tree in our front yard.

Water bombs, water guns!

Icy poles; sticky fingers.

Assembling everyone to play cricket in the front yard – the thud the balls made hitting the back fence, the cries of injustice from cousins and brothers, being made to go ‘silly mid on’ or in the slips and complaining. The catches, the missed opportunities, the ‘bowled ‘im!”s; the flies, the sunscreen on our noses.