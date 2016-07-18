If you have Type 2 diabetes, your life has just become more expensive.

Whatever way you look at it, diabetes is an expensive disease to have. Specific diets, testing equipment, specialist appointments, needles; it is an endless cycle of treatment, education, management and products.

But, for those living with Type 2 diabetes, it’s about to get a whole lot worse.

As of July 1, patients have to pay 50-times more for the box of blood-testing strips; with cuts to healthcare funding driving the price up from $1.20 to $60 for a box of 100 strips.

Bear in mind, most people living with Type 2 diabetes use these strips anywhere between four and six times a day, more so if they’re pregnant, ill, travelling, changing medications, exercising heavily, or menstruating.

It’s a change that’s set to affect a massive number of people, with almost a million Aussies suffering from Type 2 diabetes – the most common form of the disease.

Most Type 2 sufferers are not insulin dependant, but need to regularly check their blood’s glucose levels. This process involves pricking their finger to draw blood with a special lancet, and placing a small tab on the strip to get an immediate blood glucose reading.

Fair to say that now these test strips are costing 60 cents a go, many will be rethinking how often they can afford to test their blood glucose levels.

I suppose I wouldn't have noticed this news so keenly if my own boyfriend hadn't been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just two weeks ago.

A whirlwind of emergency room visits, specialists, needles, and 200 page manuals on living with diabetes; the diagnosis was a major shock to everyone. He is super healthy - a professional sailor - and has no family history of the disease. Unlike Type 2, Type 1 diabetes is not lifestyle related: it's random.

Or, as so many nurses and doctors have called it in the last two weeks, 'bad luck'.

But for those living with diabetes of any kind, the term 'bad luck' is especially unfair. It is a lifelong commitment, every minute of every day, to staying healthy, and, quite frankly, staying alive. Nothing can pass through your lips without thinking first: should I test my blood glucose levels? Do I need my shot of insulin? Where can I go somewhere private to do so? Have I got my logbook to keep track of my levels?

Diabetes type 2 blood testing cost up 50x Yet Govt concerned about incidence WTH?#auspol https://t.co/QGFS8PZ93w pic.twitter.com/yE8VmTwQ0a — Falkirk Group (@falkirkgroup) July 17, 2016

As a diabetic, the list of equipment and services you need is huge.

To name but a few...

Blood sugar (glucose) test strips

Blood sugar testing monitors

Insulin

Lancet devices and lancets

Glucose control solutions

Therapeutic shoes or inserts

Endocrinologist appointments

Optometrist appointments

Diabetes coach/support group appointments

Dietician appointments

Thankfully, many of these are covered by Medicare.

In fact, it was only last week that my partner and I were saying how surprised we were at the amazing support services on offer: he was sent home with everything he needed, including needles, testing equipment and food guides.