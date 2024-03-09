Tyler’s parents wouldn’t let him have a party. So he killed them.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of extreme violence.

At 1:15pm on July 16, 2011, Tyler Hadley posted a status on Facebook.

"Party at my crib tonight… maybe," it read.

A friend replied, "What if your parents come home?"

They knew the Florida teenager had recently been grounded for drinking and drug use. His parents had been worried about him for years, sending him to psychiatrists and substance abuse programs, but nothing was working. He wasn't allowed his phone or his car that weekend, let alone a party. His friends were sceptical.

But by 8:15pm, the 17-year-old had confirmed.

"They won't. trust me [sic]," he replied to his mate.

By midnight, more than 60 people had descended on the Hadley home in Port St Lucie and it was getting pretty rowdy.

Watch: Tyler Hadley apologises.



Video via Channel 5.

At first Hadley tried to stop people smoking inside, but he eventually gave up. Cigarettes were being snubbed out on the walls, and teenagers were urinating on neighbours' lawns as the crowd got drunker and drunker.