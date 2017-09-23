Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga responds to her "pregnancy" on social media. Deletes within minutes.

Remember Tyga?

The guy who bought Kylie Jenner an exorbitantly expensive, $200,000 Ferrari for her 18th birthday because true love is only a thing when you’ve bought them a car to prove it. Especially when the rumour is you were meant to be bankrupt at the time.

Anywho! Tyga also happens to be the ex-partner of Blac Chyna, who happens to be the ex-partner of Rob Kardashian who happens to be the brother of Kylie Jenner who happens to be the ex-partner of Tyga.

Isn’t it nice how it all comes clean circle? Neat.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, so say the major US tabloids. “Multiple sources” in fact. From all reports, it sounds rather legitimate. The father, they say, is Jenner’s boyfriend of six months, Travis Scott.

Cue: Tyga jumping in with his two cents and a general lack of sense.

Uploading a screenshot of the pregnancy reports to Snapchat, he wrote, “Hell nah that’s my kid,” before promptly deleting it.

Huh.

… OK?