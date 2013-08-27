Baby meets dog; magic happens

Two years ago my sister and her husband bought home a German shepherd called Asha.

When the puppy was around six months old, my sister found out she was pregnant for the first time. Although she would have preferred her to be a bit older before introducing a baby into the household, she decided their relationship might benefit from growing up together. Sure, there were concerns that Asha might become aggressive, but thankfully she and my new nephew Billy are turning out to be great friends – as many kids and their dogs do.

Seeing these adorable photos from Reddit user bleed-black makes me wish we had captured it all on camera. This parent photographed the blossoming friendship between their baby and dog over the course of two and a half years – and the results will melt your heart.