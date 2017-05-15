'I had a baby for two weeks and discovered moral dilemmas no one ever warns you about.'

I babysat my brand new nephew for two weeks and boy did I learn A LOT.

It’s not lost on me that I’ve only dipped my toe into what is the most life-changing, overwhelming experience a person can have.

But there are moral dilemmas when you have a baby that I feel like no one talks about. Until now.

My beautiful sister had baby Henry three weeks ago, her hubby has gone back to work so I went to live with her as a spare pair of hands.

Henry and I went on many adventures just him and I and looking back, I’m sure I’ve broken some sort of baby handling law. I came across social hurdles and tried to jump them… and I’m still not sure in some circumstances whether I did the right thing.

First, let’s talk about going to a public toilet with a baby and where the hell to put it. The baby, that is.

Henry and I went out for lunch and I was busting to pee. There’s only the ladies’ cubical and I’m thinking “what the hell do I do with this child?”. I mean, I didn’t want to take him in with me, isn’t that a bit weird?

A post shared by KRISTEN HENRY (@_kristenhenry) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

An elderly lady saw me standing there, perplexed and said she’d hold him for me while I did my business. Seemed nice enough but – is it okay to leave your child with a stranger?

WHERE IS THE MANUAL.

I figured I could run faster than the elderly lady so sat tentatively while peeing, listening to hear if she ran off. Also, playing out in my mind was my witness statement to the police.

Listen: We focus on several dad’s experience of birth, on a special episode of our pregnancy podcast. Post continues after audio.