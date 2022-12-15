5 days ago, tWitch and his wife celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Now she's in mourning.

This post includes mention of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.



Earlier today, it was announced that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the beloved "dancing DJ" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has passed away.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news in a statement to People. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she told the publication.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

According to a report published by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide.

Boss was best known for starring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, prominently appearing alongside the television host as the show's "dancing DJ". He was also a co-executive producer.

DeGeneres shared a statement on Thursday, sending love to Allison Holker Boss and their three children, calling Boss "her family".

"I’m heartbroken," she wrote on Twitter.

"tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.

"Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."