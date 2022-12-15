celebrity

5 days ago, tWitch and his wife celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Now she's in mourning.

This post includes mention of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

Earlier today, it was announced that Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the beloved "dancing DJ" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has passed away.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the news in a statement to People. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she told the publication.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. 

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

According to a report published by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide.

Boss was best known for starring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, prominently appearing alongside the television host as the show's "dancing DJ". He was also a co-executive producer.

DeGeneres shared a statement on Thursday, sending love to Allison Holker Boss and their three children, calling Boss "her family".

"I’m heartbroken," she wrote on Twitter.

"tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. 

"Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Before landing the spot on Ellen in 2014, Boss started out as a dancer.

He competed on shows like MTV's The Wade Robson Project and Star Search, appeared as a dancer in films including Blades of Glory and Hairspray and competed in season four of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, where he came second.

In 2010, Boss returned for the all-star season, and so did Allison Holker.

Also a dancer, Holker competed on the show's second season in 2006. 

She and Boss started dating soon after their season together wrapped, and got married in 2013 at So You Think You Can Dance creator Nigel Lythgoe's winery in California.

The following year, Boss was hired to be on Ellen, and later appeared in films including Stomp The Yard: Homecoming, Step Up 3D and Magic Mike XXL.

He held his role on The Ellen DeGeneres Show right up until the series was discontinued earlier this year.

Together the couple co-hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and co-founded the dance app, CLI Studios. Boss' final role was in the 2022 Disney+ special The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Holker.

The couple have three children together.

Boss adopted Holker's daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship, and the pair welcomed a son, Maddox, in 2016, and a daughter, Zaia, in 2019.

When appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November, they shared that they were considering adding to their family.

When Hudson asked the couple if they miss having a newborn in the house, Holker replied, "I sure do. I think we'd love to start trying for another one."

Boss agreed, adding: "I love little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation."

Boss and Holker grew a mass following on TikTok during the pandemic - making videos of them dancing with their children, trying out new trends, and starting a workout class, the Boss Family Workout.

Just three days before Boss' passing, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. 

"It’s our 9th anniversary! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!" Holker captioned an Instagram post on December 10, underneath a video montage of photos from their 2013 wedding. 

"Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life! I feel so blessed and loved!"

"I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU," she added.

While Boss wrote: "Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years."

The couple posted videos of them dancing up until the day before he passed.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Getty.

